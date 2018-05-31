Man killed when car slams into parked semi in east Las Vegas

A 20-year-old man died late Wednesday night after his vehicle crashed into the back of a parked semitrailer in east Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just before midnight on Vegas Valley Drive west of Tree Line Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses told police a 2012 Scion XB was traveling westbound on Vegas Valley when it left the roadway and crashed into the unoccupied semitrailer, which was parked in a desert area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marks the 54th traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family is notified.

