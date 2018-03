Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday night in central Las Vegas.

A man was struck by a BMW as it turned from eastbound Alexander Avenue onto northbound Walker Street, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver remained on the scene.

Alexander Avenue and Walker Street Las Vegas, Nevada