Man missing from group home found, Las Vegas police say

Leroy Carns

An 80-year-old man missing since last week was found early Monday, Las Vegas police said.

Leroy “Tom” Carns, who was last seen Wednesday night near East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard, was found and identified after being taken to a local hospital, police said. Carns, who has dementia, went missing from a group home at East Robindale Road and Bermuda Road.

Carns was found after police asked for help locating him Sunday.

