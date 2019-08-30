Man pulled from Las Vegas storm drain died of drug overdose

The death of a man who was pulled out of a storm drain on Aug. 14 was ruled an accident caused by heroin and meth intoxication Friday by the coroner’s office.

Leon Tuli Lo, 40, was pulled out of a storm drain near West Bonanza Road and Casino Center Boulevard on Aug. 14 around 2:40 a.m. by the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Review-Journal previously reported. Firefighters believed the man probably was living in the storm drain.

Lo’s death was caused by heroin and meth intoxication, the coroner’s office said Friday.

