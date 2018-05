Keeandre King, 19, who Las Vegas police said might have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, returned home safely early Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing.

Keeandre King (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

No other details were immediately available.

