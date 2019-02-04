Man reported missing in western Las Vegas found safe

Aaron Flynn, 42, had been reported missing by Las Vegas police early Monday.

Aaron Flynn was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday in the western valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say a 42-year-old man reported missing on Sunday in the western valley has been found safe.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail early Monday issued a notice asking for the public’s help locating Aaron Flynn.

It said he was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday near North Cimarron Road and West Washington Avenue and might be in need of medical attention.

No details on where he was found were released.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

North Cimarron Road and West Washington Avenue, las vegas, nv