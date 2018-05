The man reported missing Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip has been located safely, police said Thursday night.

Yoshito Kamimori, 36, who was reported missing Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip has been located and is safe. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man reported missing Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip has been located safely, police said Thursday night.

Las Vegas police had for the public’s help in locating Yoshito Kamimori, 36, who is visiting from outside the United States.

A citizen recognized him from a news story and notified authorities, police said.