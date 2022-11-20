50°F
Local Las Vegas

Man rescued from northeast Las Vegas Valley house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 6:08 pm
 
(Clark County Fire Department)
(Clark County Fire Department)

Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a house on fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m., the Clark County fire and North Las Vegas fire departments responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Colebrook Street, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Carey Avenue. There was a report of a person trapped inside, according to Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

Firefighters found one man inside who was taken to University Medical Center.

Steinbeck said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

