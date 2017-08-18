ad-fullscreen
Man sets fire to mobile home in southeast Las Vegas

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2017 - 5:45 pm
 

A man set fire to a home in the southeast valley Thursday evening, police said.

Las Vegas police responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 4 p.m. at a mobile home park at 3751 S. Nellis Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The caller said their adult son was swinging two knives, she said.

The responding officers called fire officials because the man had set fire to the home, Meltzer said. He broke windows out and was agitated, she said.

Police took the man into custody, she said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

 

