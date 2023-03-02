43°F
Man shot with non-lethal rounds by police at Reid airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police shot a man with nonlethal rounds as he charged at them with a knife at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday.

According to an arrest report released Wednesday, Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera held a knife to his own throat at about 9:35 a.m. at an Allegiant Airlines counter outside the Terminal 1 building near the departure vehicle lanes.

Hernandez-Lombera was carrying a plastic bag containing beer bottles that he had put down and walked away from. At that point, a Metropolitan Police Department officer told Hernandez-Lombera to pick up the bag.

Hernandez-Lombera then challenged the officer to a fight, and the officer pulled out his Taser, but Hernandez-Lombera then pulled a knife from his jacket and held it to his own throat.

One officer fired a less-lethal “bean bag shotgun” while another fired a less-lethal “40mm Specialty Impact Weapon,” according to the arrest report.

Hernandez-Lombera kept holding the knife to his neck and told officers several times to kill him, police said. He then charged at officers, the report stated.

“Suddenly, without provocation, the suspect leaned forward and started to run at the officers while still holding the knife against his neck,” the report said.

Hernandez-Lombera took about five steps before the officers fired non-lethal rounds at him.

When he fell to the ground, Hernandez-Lombera tossed the knife away. He was arrested and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for an evaluation.

According to the arrest report, Hernandez-Lombera was arrested on suspicion of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting a public official with a deadly weapon.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

