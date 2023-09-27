Man stepping off RTC bus killed by car that jumps onto sidewalk

A male rider exited the bus and started to walk on the sidewalk east toward Pearl Street when a Nissan Sentra jumped the curb and hit a street light pole and then the man.

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on East Flamingo Road near Pearl Street in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A man was killed Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas when a vehicle swerved onto a sidewalk after an RTC bus stopped at a bus stop.

Police were called at 7:53 a.m. to the crash at East Flamingo Road and South Pearl Street, which involved the bus, the pedestrian and a Nissan Sentra, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bus legally stopped on Flamingo Road west of Pearl Street. A male rider believed to be 67 years old exited the bus and started to walk on the sidewalk east toward Pearl Street when the Sentra jumped the curb and hit a street light pole and then the pedestrian. The Sentra, driven by a 32-year-old man, continued into the bus stop shelter and rebounded into the bus.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

The Sentra driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired, police said.

The death was the 111th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.