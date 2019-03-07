Man stopped along I-15 in Las Vegas died of natural causes

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas man who suffered an apparent medical episode in February along Interstate 15 in the central valley died of natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Feb. 21, Kewae-Jaymie Fuller Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene on the collector-distributor road along southbound I-15 near Russell Road. The 49-year-old died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon.

The cardiovascular disease is associated with issues in the heart’s arteries, and hypertension is high blood pressure.

A handful of drivers stopped to assist Santiago, according to Bessie Dale of Las Vegas.

She was driving on the collector-distributor road and noticed a car stopped in the road and that its driver’s head was tilted back, she said in February.

Some good Samaritans broke the window and pulled him out of the vehicle, but Dale, a personal caregiver, couldn’t find a pulse.

She held Santiago’s head to the side while a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper performed chest compressions, Dale said. She thinks he had died before she arrived.

“He looked in peace,” Dale said.

