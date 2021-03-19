Man struck by car in western Las Vegas, hospitalized

A Las Vegas police spokesman said a passerby called 911 to report a man had been struck by a brown sedan but “was awake.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized Friday morning after he was struck by a car in the western Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 11:05 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard. Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said a passerby called 911 to report a man had been struck by a brown sedan but “was awake.”

OcampoGomez said the man was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries were not immediately clear as of about 11:30 a.m., he said.

Drivers should avoid the area while Las Vegas police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.