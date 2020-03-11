Man struck by garbage truck on Summerlin Parkway dies

Christopher Vandenbergen, 34, of Las Vegas “entered the truck’s travel lane” from the shoulder as the truck was eastbound on the parkway.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, March 10, 2020, on Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a garbage truck Tuesday afternoon on Summerlin Parkway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Christopher Vandenbergen, 34, of Las Vegas “entered the truck’s travel lane” from the shoulder as the truck was eastbound on the parkway, east of the Rampart Boulevard exit, the Highway Patrol said in a release. The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m.

Vandenbergen was taken to University Medical Center, where at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday staff pronounced him dead.

Police said the driver of the Republic Services truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the Highway Patrol’s investigation.

The agency said the investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon.

