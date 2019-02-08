Man struck by semitrailer in western Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a semitrailer in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the crash scene on eastbound Flamingo Road just west of South Buffalo Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The pedestrian entered the intersection and was struck, police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. He was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer, Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.