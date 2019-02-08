Man struck by vehicle in western Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, police said. (RTC Traffic Cam)

A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the crash scene on eastbound Flamingo Road just west of South Buffalo Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, Hadfield said.

Further information about the crash was not available Thursday afternoon.

Hadfield said drivers should avoid the area as officers investigate the crash. Eastbound Flamingo was closed Thursday afternoon near the scene.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.