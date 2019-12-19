Man struck, killed by his own car in northwest Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police have determined that a man was struck and killed by his car Wednesday while he was doing repairs on the vehicle.

The death will not be included in the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal crash numbers for 2019, according to spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The man’s death, on the 10100 block of Corbett Street, was reported to the department about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

After officers arrived in the neighborhood, near Ann Road and the 215 Beltway, they learned that the car rolled backward while the man was working on it and “backed up over him somehow,” Hadfield said Thursday. The vehicle continued rolling until it hit a nearby wall.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

