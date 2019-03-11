Man struck, killed while waiting at Las Vegas bus stop ID’d

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was struck and killed Friday night by a suspected DUI driver while waiting at a Las Vegas bus stop.

Michael Guild, 47, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Guild was one of three pedestrians struck at the bus stop near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, when a Nissan traveling east on Sahara turned left onto South Nellis and failed to maintain control.

The vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Victor Castro-Solano, left the roadway just north of the intersection and struck the trio.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries, police have said.

Castro-Solano was arrested at the scene and remained in custody without bail Monday at the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI above the legal limit and one count of failure to maintain lanes.

A status check in his case is scheduled for Friday morning, jail records show.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.