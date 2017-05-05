Man suffers burns while trying to extinguish central Las Vegas fire

One person was taken to the hospital with serious burns after trying to put out a house fire Friday in central Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Rescue/Twitter)

One man was hospitalized with critical burns after trying to put out a backyard shed fire with a garden hose Friday in central Las Vegas.

The fire began about 2:50 p.m. behind a house at 324 Crestline Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas Fire Department Tim Szymanski said.

The first person to spot the blaze was a neighbor, who ran to the home and banged on the front door. The home’s only occupant at the time, a man, had been taking a nap, and the neighbor’s frantic warnings woke him up.

But instead of leaving the home, the man went into his backyard and began trying to douse the flames with a garden hose.

“A few minutes later the neighbor said he heard a loud pop from the backyard and then heard the man screaming,” Szymanski said in a statement Friday. “He went back to see what happened and saw the man was burned and helped him to the street.”

The man was taken to University Medical Center with critical burns on his feet and legs.

Szymanski said crews extinguished the fire by about 3:20 p.m. The flames destroyed the man’s shed and most of the backyard, but despite burns to the home’s back wall, the blaze did not enter the house. It caused about $5,000 in damage.

“People are reminded that when a fire occurs they should evacuate or leave an area (if outside) as quickly as possible,” Szymanski said. “Without personal protective clothing and fire conditions that could change instantly, there is a high possibility of getting burned. Let firefighters put the fire out.”

The cause remains under investigation.

