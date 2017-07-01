Man suffers critical injuries after car strikes, drags him

A man is in critical condition after being dragged 300 feet by a car in a west valley hit-and-run, Las Vegas police said.

At about 1:20 a.m., a silver four-door sedan struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5905 W. Charleston Blvd., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The driver dragged the pedestrian through the parking lot before exiting the complex onto Charleston Boulevard.

The 54-year-old pedestrian separated from the car near the exit and was taken to University Medical Center, Metro said. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police have not found the sedan’s driver and urge anyone with information to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3786 or through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

