Man walking on central Las Vegas sidewalk struck, killed

A 53-year-old Washington man died after he was struck by a car while walking Thursday on central Las Vegas Valley sidewalk, police said.

The crash happened about 11:25 a.m. when a 2016 Kia Sportage traveling south on Gilespie Street, near Sunset road, when the car crossed into oncoming traffic lanes and drove onto the road’s curb, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The Kia, driven by a 38-year-old woman, struck a man who was walking on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The woman driving the Kia remained at the scene and did not appear impaired, police said.

It was unclear Thursday what caused the woman to drive onto the sidewalk.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified. Metro said he was from Yakima, Washington, about 140 miles southeast of Seattle.

His death marked the fifth traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

