Man wanted in weekend slaying of girlfriend found dead, police say

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The man wanted in the Sunday killing of a woman who was found dead by her daughter in their southwest Las Vegas home has also been found dead, and Las Vegas police said Tuesday they suspect suicide.

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., who had been in in a long-term relationship with the woman, appears to have shot himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police didn’t provide any more details about where Falsetta was found or when he shot himself.

Kristina Vladislavich, 39, died after she was shot in the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police on Sunday responded to a report of a dead woman inside a home in the 9000 block of Palmas Altas Street, in a gated community near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads.

According to information from both Lt. Jason Johansson and the coroner’s office, Vladislavich was found in the home’s master bedroom by her teenage daughter. The daughter, who had been unable to get in touch with Vladislavich, had returned home from spending the night elsewhere, Johansson said.

Another daughter had been asleep in a different bedroom, Johansson said.

Johansson initially said Sunday that the man, who had been unaccounted for since the victim was found dead, was a person of interest in the woman’s death. Johansson said there had been a history of domestic disputes in the couple’s relationship.

In a news release Monday, Metro identified Falsetta as the suspect in the killing.

On Tuesday, police announced that Falsetta had been “located by officers, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” but offered no more details.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

