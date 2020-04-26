Man who brought crosses to Strip after Las Vegas shooting has cancer

In a report this week, Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, revealed he was living under hospice care with terminal bladder cancer.

Cross maker Greg Zanis, right, gets a hug from Mike Warino, brother of Oct.1 shooting victim Heather Alvarado, near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Zanis gave Warino his sisters cross after setting up 58 crosses honoring each victim of the shooting. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., positions 58 crosses near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring victims of the Oct.1 shooting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Monday marks the one-year anniversary since the massacre. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., next to the 58 crosses he placed near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring victims of the Oct.1 shooting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Monday marks the one-year anniversary since the massacre. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., carries one of 58 crosses he placed near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring victims of the Oct.1 shooting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Monday marks the one-year anniversary since the massacre. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

After the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, he brought white crosses to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

He toted thousands of handmade crosses to dozens of communities across the country after mass shootings.

The Chicago Tribune reported after an interview with Zanis and his wife that he was diagnosed in March with the cancer. His wife told the newspaper his cancer has spread quickly across his body.

Zanis brought 58 crosses in remembrance of those who died to Las Vegas two years in a row following the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting. He was given a “Key to the Las Vegas Strip.”

He placed crosses after school shootings at Parkland, Sandy Hook and Columbine, among others.

Last year, Zanis announced his retirement from the “Crosses for Losses” ministry where he makes the crosses. Zanis worked for the ministry for more than 20 years. He told one news outlet at the time of his retirement that the ministry took a personal as well as a financial toll on him.

