Man who brought crosses to Strip after Las Vegas shooting has cancer
In a report this week, Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, revealed he was living under hospice care with terminal bladder cancer.
After the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, he brought white crosses to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
He toted thousands of handmade crosses to dozens of communities across the country after mass shootings.
The Chicago Tribune reported after an interview with Zanis and his wife that he was diagnosed in March with the cancer. His wife told the newspaper his cancer has spread quickly across his body.
Zanis brought 58 crosses in remembrance of those who died to Las Vegas two years in a row following the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting. He was given a “Key to the Las Vegas Strip.”
He placed crosses after school shootings at Parkland, Sandy Hook and Columbine, among others.
Last year, Zanis announced his retirement from the “Crosses for Losses” ministry where he makes the crosses. Zanis worked for the ministry for more than 20 years. He told one news outlet at the time of his retirement that the ministry took a personal as well as a financial toll on him.
