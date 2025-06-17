Man who detonated Cybertruck in Las Vegas had suicidal ideations, coroner says

A toxicology report for U.S. Army veteran Michael Livelsberger stated he had THC and the antidepressant known as Prozac in his system at the time of his death.

In a screen grab, a fully engulfed Tesla Cybertruck is seen in the valet area outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, January 1, 2025. (Courtesy Alcides Antunes)

In an image released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, surveillance footage of Matthew Livelsberger is shown. (Metropolitan Police Department)

In an image released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, a charred military ID belonging to Matthew Livelsberger is seen that was recovered from the wreckage of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of Trump International in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A photo of the passport belonging to Matthew Alan Livelsberger is shown as Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks to the news media at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, regarding the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Army veteran who used a rented Tesla Cybertruck to detonate explosives outside of the Trump International in Las Vegas on New Years Day had a documented history of mental health issues, including suicidal ideations and PTSD, according to a coroner’s report released Monday.

The death of Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was ruled a suicide from an intraoral gunshot wound, according to a copy of the 21-page report from the Clark County coroner’s office. Livelsberger’s toxicology report stated he tested positive for THC, the intoxicating compound found in cannabis, as well as the antidepressant known as Prozac.

Police shortly after the Jan. 1 explosion said they believed that Livelsberger, a Green Beret, had killed himself with a handgun just seconds before the explosion, which authorities said was caused by fireworks, camping fuel and other incendiaries. The blast ultimately left seven other people injured.

Livelsberger had been stationed in Germany and was on leave from the Army when he rented the Cybertruck in Denver on Dec. 28 using the smartphone app Turo. Livelsberger then drove to Las Vegas over the following days after stops in Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

Livelsberger’s wife, identified as Jennifer Davis, told authorities he was being treated for his post-traumatic stress disorder while he was stationed in Germany, while his medical records noted previous suicidal ideations but no known suicide attempts.

Outside observers speculated about a potential political motive given that Livelsberger detonated the Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel using a vehicle made by Tesla — an all-electric automaker helmed by billionaire Elon Musk, who was closely aligned with Trump during the 2024 election.

A suicide note left by Livelsberger had expressed personal and political grievances but held “no animosity” toward Trump, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement.

Livelsberger acted alone but used generative artificial intelligence to help plan the attack, police said. He reportedly wrote in his suicide note that his death was a wake-up call.

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call,” a portion of Livelsberger’s note states, according to police. “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives? Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

