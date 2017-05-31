Man who died after trying to put out backyard fire is identified

One person died after trying to put out a house fire in the central Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Rescue/Twitter)

The man who died after trying to put out a fire in his backyard May 5 has been identified as 59-year-old Curtis Mills of Las Vegas.

Mills died from injuries caused by the yard fire, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The fire occurred May 5 on the 300 block of South Crestline Drive, between Alta and Torrey Pines Drives. Mills was taken to University Medical Center, where he died on May 15. The coroner determined the death was an accident.

“People are reminded that when a fire occurs they should evacuate or leave an area (if outside) as quickly as possible,” Las Vegas Fire Department Tim Szymanski said. “Without personal protective clothing and fire conditions that could change instantly, there is a high possibility of getting burned. Let firefighters put the fire out.”

