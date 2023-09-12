92°F
Local Las Vegas

Man who died in Las Vegas floodwaters identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2023 - 12:15 pm
A drainage area on the Bonanza Trail near Westcliff Drive and South Lorenzi Street near U.S. Hi ...
A drainage area on the Bonanza Trail near Westcliff Drive and South Lorenzi Street near U.S. Highway 95 on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A suspected drowning was reported near the intersection. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A 48-year-old man found dead in a wash in northwest Las Vegas after heavy rainfall this month was last seen removing his personal items from a sewer where he was living.

The body of Anthony Wayne Kitchingham was located by a friend at 4:47 a.m. Sept. 2 in the wash on the north side of Westcliff Drive and east of Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Kitchingham apparently drowned in about 50 feet of water during unusually massive rainstorms that produced flooding in many places across the Las Vegas Valley, police reported.

Kitchingham’s friend, described by police as a transient, told officers that she last saw him at about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he told her was moving his things “at the last minute” from the sewer tunnel where he resided because of impending flood waters.

She stated she lost sight of him and reported him missing to police at 7:54 p.m. that evening.

Early next morning, the friend reported to police that after the water level had dropped, she spotted and approached Kitchingham, who was “stiff and not breathing,” police said.

Police stated they found no evidence of foul play at the wash.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.

