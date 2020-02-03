Man who died in Las Vegas police custody identified

A man who died after being taken into Las Vegas police custody on Friday has been identified as David Baxter, 37, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A man who died after being taken into Las Vegas police custody on Friday has been identified as David Baxter, 37, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said they were called to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in the 7400 block of Hawk Shadow Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road, at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Baxter, according to a witness, also had “ingested an unknown type of narcotic,” Capt. Nicole Splinter said in a video statement.

Officers attempted to talk the man into leaving the home, but the man would not comply and “started acting erratic,” Splinter said.

“He then began shedding his clothing,” she said. “Still being erratic, officers decided at this time to place him into handcuffs for the safety of all those who were present.”

Officers then put Baxter on a gurney, and he stopped breathing. It was unclear at what time he was put into handcuffs. He was later pronounced dead at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

The coroner’s office could not identify a hometown for Baxter on Monday morning. A cause and manner of death for the man are pending.

