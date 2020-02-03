Man who died in RV fire in central Las Vegas identified

A man who perished in a fire in central Las Vegas on Friday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Las Vegas firefighter investigates the cause of a blaze in a recreational vehicle near West Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Firefighters confirmed they found a deceased person in the RV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze in a recreational vehicle near West Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Firefighters confirmed they found a deceased person in the RV. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters investigate the cause of a blaze in a recreational vehicle near West Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Firefighters confirmed they found a deceased person in the RV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who perished in a fire in central Las Vegas on Friday has been identified as Phillip Richard, 54, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said Richard was in a recreational vehicle parked at 701 Sunny Place, adjacent to a residence, when it caught fire sometime around 4:50 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze near West Bonanza Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, then discovered Richard’s body.

The coroner’s office said a cause and manner of death for Richard are pending.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Richard was known to sleep in the vehicle, and that an investigation into the death is ongoing.

