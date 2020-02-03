Man who died in RV fire in central Las Vegas identified
A man who perished in a fire in central Las Vegas on Friday has been identified as Phillip Richard, 54, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
The Las Vegas Fire Department said Richard was in a recreational vehicle parked at 701 Sunny Place, adjacent to a residence, when it caught fire sometime around 4:50 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze near West Bonanza Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, then discovered Richard’s body.
The coroner’s office said a cause and manner of death for Richard are pending.
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Richard was known to sleep in the vehicle, and that an investigation into the death is ongoing.
