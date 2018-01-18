Man who died last month in Las Vegas apartment fire identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Las Vegas resident Mario Tarin, 72. Tarin died two days after he was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor of his central valley apartment on Dec. 29.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire at 11:50 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Tara Vista Apartments and found an unresponsive man on the kitchen floor of a first-floor apartment unit. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Emergency responders cut through a steel-bar security door to enter the apartment at 3833 Tara Ave., near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, fire officials said. The fire was contained to one unit and was extinguished in less than five minutes. Investigators said the fire started on the stove.

No one else was injured in the blaze, officials said.

