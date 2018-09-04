Man who drowned at Lake Mead on Saturday ID’d

Filiberto Figueroa , 49, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. swimming in open water near Sand Island, but then went underwater and did not resurface, according to a call from a witness.

Boulder Beach is seen at Lake Mead(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A drowning victim at Lake Mead over Labor Day weekend has been identified.

Filiberto Figueroa, 49, died as a result of an accidental drowning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Figueroa was last seen on Saturday at about 4:40 p.m. swimming in open water near Sand Island, according to a call received by the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center. The caller said the man did not surface after going under.

The National Park Service and Nevada Department of Wildlife responded to the call. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dive Team also was called to help. The victim’s body was recovered from the water on Sunday. He was not wearing a life jacket.

