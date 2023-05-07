Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say

The car had crashed into some landscaping boulders near Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was in a car that veered off the road and crashed into some boulders returned to the hospital later with abdominal pain and died the next day, police said.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department released Sunday, the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday when a 2017 Subaru Impreza compact car heading south on Frank Sinatra Drive south of Russell Road in Las Vegas drove off the road.

The car then hit what police described as “several large landscaping boulders” and then got stuck on one.

Whoever had been in the car then left the scene, police said. It wasn’t clear if the man had been driving or was a passenger. Police said the man was the registered owner of the vehicle.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Robert Conradt, 40, died Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Monday morning.

Police said the man was from Mesa, Arizona, but the coroner’s office said he lived in Las Vegas.

The crash remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

