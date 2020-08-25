Man, woman killed in crash near Mount Charleston Lodge identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man from Las Vegas who were killed in a Saturday crash near the Mount Charleston Lodge.

They were 23-year-old Richard Jimenez and 21-year-old Dorel Avila, the coroner’s office said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the crash about 5:40 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Canyon Road and Echo Road, which is about a mile from the lodge.

Avila and Jimenez were in a black Nissan Altima with three others traveling westbound on Kyle Canyon Road, the Highway Patrol said. One was driving, but information from the Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office was in conflict on which one.

“For reasons unknown, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and continued straight,” the agency said.

The car struck a guardrail, rolled down an embankment, struck a “large tree stump” and overturned, the Highway Patrol said. Avila and Jimenez were both thrown from the car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled an accident.

The other three passengers in the car were taken to University Medical Center. None was wearing seat belts, the Highway Patrol said.

Investigators do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

