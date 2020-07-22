Manner of death undetermined for man found near US 95, Decatur

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine a manner of death for a 36-year-old man whose case was initially investigated as a homicide.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine a manner of death for a man whose case was initially investigated as a homicide.

Tramaine Anthony Porter, 36, died June 7 from blunt force trauma, according to the office, but the manner of death was undetermined.

A manner of death is ruled one of five ways at the coroner’s office: natural, homicide, suicide, accident or undetermined. A case becomes undetermined if investigators are unable to medically explain the cause of death or if the case has conflicting manners of death, according to the office.

Police were called at 9:43 p.m. on June 7 to Mission Newport Lane, near U.S. Highway 95 and South Decatur Boulevard, after a man was reportedly hit by a car, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide investigators were called to investigate; the call was reported in dispatch logs on June 7 as a homicide; and anyone with information was encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department homicide section.

The online homicide log maintained by Metro matched the man’s event number to a pending arrest warrant for a 31-year-old woman. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the homicide log and booking records maintained by the department.

In June, police asked anyone with information to call the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.