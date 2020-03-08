Man’s arm severed in family dispute, Las Vegas police say

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was struck by an “an edged weapon” during what police describe as a family dispute in central Las Vegas.

Villas East, an apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near the intersection with Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Villas East, an apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near the intersection with Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Villas East, an apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near the intersection with Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Villas East, an apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near the intersection with Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dispute between two family members Saturday in the central valley left a man with a severed arm, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 2 p.m. to the 5000 block of Charleston Boulevard to investigate reports of a family dispute.

An altercation between two family members “turned physical,” Lt. Jose Hernandez said.

One person struck the other with “an edged weapon, severing his arm,” Hernandez said. The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

The suspect fled the scene but was later found nearby by police.

The incident was at Villas East, a sprawling apartment complex on East Charleston Boulevard near the intersection with Nellis Boulevard.

Around 4:30 p.m., a handful of Metro officers were gathered on a grassy lawn on the backside of the E building. The area was blocked off using caution tape.

The area was quiet, with only an occasional car passing by.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.