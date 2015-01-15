Man’s body found in northeast Las Vegas Valley wash

A man was found dead in a wash in the northeast valley Wednesday, apparently of natural causes, Las Vegas police said.

A man was found dead in a wash in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said. The call came in about 11:55 a.m. of a man who did not appear to be breathing in a wash at Copper Sage Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Lamb Boulevard. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead in a wash in the northeast valley on Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.

The call came in about 11:55 a.m. of a man who did not appear to be breathing in a wash at Copper Sage Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Lamb Boulevard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Detectives were not called to the scene because police do not believe the situation to be suspicious. At this time, his death appears to be natural, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity and cause of death.

Contact Cassandra Taloma at ctaloma@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @CassandraTaloma