Man’s body found near abandoned car at Lake Mead

A man’s body was found Thursday afternoon near an abandoned car near Lake Mead, but park officials are not considering the death suspicious, a spokeswoman said.

A Lake Mead National Recreation Area employee contacted the park’s Interagency Communication Center about 12:10 p.m. Thursday to report a man’s body on the ground near the vehicle, Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

Park rangers were called to the scene on Northshore Road near the Echo Bay Wash, about 32 miles east of the road’s intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard, park officials said.

Vanover said the man’s death didn’t appear suspicious. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death.

Further information was not immediately available.

