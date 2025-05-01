84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Man’s body found in bag near downtown Las Vegas off-ramp, witness says

Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbou ...
Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a man’s body was discovered early Thursday morning by a security guard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbou ...
Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a man’s body was discovered early Thursday morning by a security guard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbou ...
Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a man’s body was discovered early Thursday morning by a security guard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Brian Alexander O'dea, far right, lived with his family in North Summerlin. (Courtesy of Chris ...
‘So unexpected’: Summerlin teen killed in e-bike crash remembered
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas crash
Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison celebrates in Formula One fashion after announcing The Rumpu ...
A bold move: Spiegelworld charges into summer with new production
Firefighters respond to a seven-vehicle crash at Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road in Las Vegas o ...
Woman critically injured, others hurt in 7-vehicle crash near UNLV
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2025 - 3:06 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2025 - 3:43 pm

A man’s body was found near downtown Las Vegas early Thursday, according to Metropolitan Police Department officials and an eyewitness.

The body, which an eyewitness said was in a bag, was discovered near the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, which borders the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s complex at 1111 W. Bonanza Road.

According to Benjamin Lipman, the Review-Journal’s senior vice president and chief legal officer, a Review-Journal employee reported a foul smell at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A security guard investigating the smell, Lipman said, located what appeared to be a body inside a bag in an area between the off-ramp and the Review-Journal’s property.

Police were then called and Metro officers responded to the scene. According to an email from a Metro spokesperson, a body was found in the 1100 block of West Bonanza Road just before 1:30 a.m.

The email stated that “officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report.” A cause of death had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES