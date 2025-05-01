Man’s body found in bag near downtown Las Vegas off-ramp, witness says

Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a man’s body was discovered early Thursday morning by a security guard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a man’s body was discovered early Thursday morning by a security guard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trash and greenery cover the area next to the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a man’s body was discovered early Thursday morning by a security guard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man’s body was found near downtown Las Vegas early Thursday, according to Metropolitan Police Department officials and an eyewitness.

The body, which an eyewitness said was in a bag, was discovered near the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 11 to northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard, which borders the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s complex at 1111 W. Bonanza Road.

According to Benjamin Lipman, the Review-Journal’s senior vice president and chief legal officer, a Review-Journal employee reported a foul smell at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A security guard investigating the smell, Lipman said, located what appeared to be a body inside a bag in an area between the off-ramp and the Review-Journal’s property.

Police were then called and Metro officers responded to the scene. According to an email from a Metro spokesperson, a body was found in the 1100 block of West Bonanza Road just before 1:30 a.m.

The email stated that “officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report.” A cause of death had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.