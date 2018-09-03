Man’s body recovered from Lake Mead after apparent drowning

The unidentified victim was last seen about 4:40 p.m. Saturday swimming in open water near Sand Island, according to a caller who said the man did not surface after going under.

Boulder Beach is seen at Lake Mead (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Saturday in an apparent drowning while swimming at Lake Mead, the National Park Service reported Monday.

The man, who’s identity was not immediately available, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. swimming in open water near Sand Island, according to a call received by the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center. The caller said the man did not surface after going under.

The National Park Service and Nevada Department of Wildlife responded to the call. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dive Team also was called to help. The victim’s body was recovered from the water on Sunday. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials said the Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.