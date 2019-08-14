Man’s body retrieved from Las Vegas drainage system

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s technical rescue team helped recover a human body in the city’s storm drain system early Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department’s technical rescue team helped recover a body of a man early Wednesday who was likely living in the city’s storm drain system.

Firefighters responded to the area around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of West Bonanza Road and City Parkway, where the body was found in a drainpipe 30 feet below the road, according to a press release.

The team entered the drainage system through a large opening near West Bonanza Road and Casino Center Boulevard and walked through the system about half a mile to the body, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters believe the man was likely living in the storm drain.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death and will identify the man once his family has been notified.

