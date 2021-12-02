Map guides you to home holiday lights and displays
Holiday lights and displays are going up at homes all over the Las Vegas Valley. Here’s an easy way to find the best views.
Holiday lights and displays are going up at homes all over the Las Vegas Valley. Here’s an easy way to find the best views.
The Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map has returned for its second year. The map, updated daily by volunteers, had more than 2 million views last year, according to Alexandra Mason, a volunteer with the parents group.
Get the map at VegasHolidayLightsMap.com. All of the displays are on streets accessible to the public.
And you can request to have your holiday display included. Go to this link to submit the information, along with a photo of your display: bit.ly/3nC0ezh
The Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson network has nine private Facebook groups for Clark County parents. The public Facebook page can be found at: facebook.com/parentsoflasvegas.