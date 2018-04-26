Marathon may tie up traffic on Kyle Canyon Road on Saturday

Motorists headed to Mount Charleston on Saturday should expect up to 20-minute delays to make way for a pack of nearly 3,800 runners, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Kyle Canyon Road in Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, April, 9, 2015. Revel Mount Charleston marathon is expected to clog traffic along Kyle Canyon Road on Saturday, APril 28, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Motorists headed to Mount Charleston on Saturday should expect up to 20-minute delays to make way for a pack of nearly 3,800 runners, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Revel Mount Charleston marathon will tie up traffic along Kyle Canyon Road, between the Mount Charleston Lodge parking lot of U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that time, Illia said that a pilot car will clear a path for roughly 1,400 runners expected to participate in the full marathon and another 2,400 for the half-marathon.

Additionally, Oso Blanco Road will be closed to traffic between Gilcrease Avenue and Kyle Canyon Road during both races.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.