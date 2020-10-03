March for man shot by police expected near Las Vegas Strip

Five months after a man was shot and killed by Las Vegas police at a Black Lives Matter march, a protest honoring the man is expected to take the same route Friday night.

People hold Jorge Gomez's photos up during a news conference on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Gomez was shot and killed by Las Vegas police during a protest in June. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Photographs that were displayed at Jorge GomezÕs wake are seen during an interview with GomezÕs family at Gonzalez and Flores Law Firm in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Gomez was fatally shot June 1, 2020, by Las Vegas police during a Black Lives Matter protest. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“Walking in their footsteps,” is expected to march from Trump Tower to the Federal Courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard in remembrance of the route Jorge Gomez took before he was shot outside the courthouse June 1 on the way to his car.

Local protesters have often chanted “release the videos” during protests over the summer, referencing the lack of video footage the Metropolitan Police Department has provided to the public after the shooting.

