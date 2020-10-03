83°F
March for man shot by police expected near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 7:47 pm
 

Five months after a man was shot and killed by Las Vegas police at a Black Lives Matter march, a protest honoring him is expected to take the same route Friday night.

“Walking in their footsteps,” is expected to march from Trump Tower to the Federal Courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard in remembrance of the route Jorge Gomez took before he was shot outside the courthouse June 1 on the way to his car.

Local protesters have often chanted “release the videos” during protests over the summer, referencing the lack of video footage the Metropolitan Police Department has provided to the public after the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

