March for man shot by police takes place on Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

Four months after a man was shot and killed by Las Vegas police at a Black Lives Matter march, a protest honoring the man is expected to take the same route Friday night.

Protesters gather on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, to march for Jorge Gomez. Gomez was shot and killed by Las Vegas police at a Black Lives Matter march in June. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Four months after a man was shot and killed by Las Vegas police at a Black Lives Matter march, a protest honoring the man took the same 3.5-mile route Friday night.

Participants in the “Walking in their footsteps” event marched from Trump Tower to the Federal Courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard — the same route Jorge Gomez, 25, took before he was shot outside the courthouse June 1 on the way to his car.

Several people held signs reading “Trump 4 Jail,” mirroring Gomez’ sign the night he was shot.

Jorge Luis Gomez, Gomez’ father, stood in the back in a “Justice 4 Jorge Gomez” shirt. He was flanked by Gomez’ older brother and cousin.

“These people are supporting my son. This is not just for him, it’s for everybody in this situation,” Gomez said as the march began.

Gomez didn’t speak out publicly about his son’s death until September, but he promised Friday that once the investigation is over, “nobody will keep me quiet.”

Local protesters have often chanted “release the videos” during protests over the summer, referencing the lack of video footage the Metropolitan Police Department has provided to the public after the shooting.

Las Vegas resident Savannah Pryslek, 23, stood with her regular protest companion, Las Vegas defense attorney Jonathan MacArthur, for their 18th protest this summer.

“They’re just trying to scare us,” she said of the line of officers that met protesters outside the entrance to Trump Tower. “That’s why they arrest us, that’s why they gas us.”

MacArthur said the litany of unarmed people of color being shot by police makes him continue to protest. He said prosecutors and law enforcement allow police to have a “lack of accountability.”

“It’s not going to go away,” he said of police brutality. “We’ve seen that kind of cycle where a change is made and we have peace until something explodes.”

The group began marching around 8:30 p.m. to chants of “Say their name” followed by calls of “Breonna Taylor” and “Jorge Gomez.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.