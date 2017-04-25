March passenger traffic surges at McCarran airport in Las Vegas

A Hawaiian Airlines plane prepares to take off from McCarran International Airport on Wedesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 4.2 million airline passengers flew through McCarran International Airport last month, a 3.2 percent increase over March 2016, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Tuesday.

Figures show domestic flights were up, while international travel into Las Vegas remained relatively flat at the nation’s eighth-busiest airport.

More than 3.83 million travelers boarded or arrived on domestic flights last month, a 3.3 percent increase from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing McCarran carried 284,680 travelers, a narrow 0.1 percent decline from a year earlier.

Year-over-year figures show that 11.31 million passengers flew in or out of Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2017, a 2.2 percent increase from the same period last year.

Air Canada had a 14 percent increase in traffic with 77,387 passengers last month, while Canadian carrier WestJet was down 10.9 percent with 76,094 passengers.

Virgin Atlantic Airways reported a 1.2 percent increase in traffic with 21,756 passengers. British Airways carried 27,347 passengers in March, a 0.1 percent decrease from last year, while British competitor Thomas Cook Airlines was up 44.9 percent with 8,333 passengers.

Norwegian Air Shuttle leaped 102.7 percent over last year to 9,233 passengers. Korean Air was up 29.7 percent with 9,224 passengers, Chinese budget carrier Hainan Airlines, which launched service in December, reported 2,279 passengers.

Mexican carrier Interjet reported a 139.1 percent leap to 12,107 passengers in March, while Aeromexico had a 29.3 percent dip to 15,125 passengers. Volaris reported a 39.8 percent drop in March to 12,870 passengers compared with the same period a year earlier.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.