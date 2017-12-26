Mariana’s Supermarkets to open fifth Las Vegas Valley location

Las Vegas grocery chain Mariana’s Supermarkets will open its fifth location in the valley during the first quarter of 2018.

Marianas Supermarket (Sandy Lopez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas grocery chain Mariana’s Supermarkets will open its fifth location in the valley during the first quarter of 2018.

The supermarket will be near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, according to city records.

The city issued a permit for $1 million worth of work improving the interior to the future store.

The new store gives Mariana’s a northwestern location. A representative with the company declined to comment on the new store.

The other stores are near the intersections of Cheyenne Avenue and US Highway 93, Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, and Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, according to the company’s website. Mariana’s opened its fourth store, the 30,000-square-foot one on Cheyenne Avenue, in 2007.

Fellow local supermarket chain La Bonita plans to open its sixth and largest location around January.

Mariana’s and La Bonita are among the handful of Hispanic specialty grocers to survive the recession.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.