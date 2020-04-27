Marriage license bureau reopens in downtown Las Vegas

Couples lined up early at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, April 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau reopened Monday in downtown Las Vegas.

Couples were lined up early as 6 a.m. to apply for licenses.

Strict measures are in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Couples must complete marriage license applications online before arriving and wear a face mask or face covering in order to enter the office. Temperatures will be checked of every person entering the bureau.

The marriage bureau closed March 17 along with other state and local government offices as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The downtown Las Vegas location at the Regional Justice Center, 201 E. Clark Ave., is the only one that is open. Offices in Henderson and at the county government center remain shut down.

The bureau will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, including weekends and holidays.

Marriage license applications are available online at MLic.vegas. Anyone with questions should email Clerkem@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Reporter Shea Johnson contributed to this report.