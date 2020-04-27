Marriage license bureau reopens in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Couples, including Kevin Dedace and Lori Beltran of Los Angeles, center, wait for for the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas to reopen Monday, April 27, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Couples, including first-in-line Jenny Paez and George Wells of Las Vegas, right, wait for for the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas to reopen Monday, April 27, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clerk Dean Cox checks the temperature of couples at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas Monday, April 27, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Carl Bates, assistant county clerk, gives instructions to couples in line at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas Monday, April 27, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Celyna Lucer, left, and Amy Winters, both of Las Vegas, wait for the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas to reopen while their future husbands park the cars Monday, April 27, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau reopened Monday in downtown Las Vegas.

Couples were lined up early as 6 a.m. to apply for licenses.

Strict measures are in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Couples must complete marriage license applications online before arriving and wear a face mask or face covering in order to enter the office. Temperatures will be checked of every person entering the bureau.

The marriage bureau closed March 17 along with other state and local government offices as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The downtown Las Vegas location at the Regional Justice Center, 201 E. Clark Ave., is the only one that is open. Offices in Henderson and at the county government center remain shut down.

The bureau will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, including weekends and holidays.

Marriage license applications are available online at MLic.vegas. Anyone with questions should email Clerkem@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

