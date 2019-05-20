60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Martin Luther King, Carey closed after critical-injury crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2019 - 6:28 am
 
Updated May 20, 2019 - 6:37 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a critical-injury crash in the northeast valley early Monday.

A vehicle lost control and stuck a light pole shortly before 3 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, said Metro Lt. William Matchko.

The driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Matchko said.

The intersection is blocked as of 6:20 a.m. and investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dancers from Sun City Dance Company perform during the Hollywood Lights show at the Starbright ...
Dancers put on a Hollywood show in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
RJ

Local dancers from the Sun City Dance Company performed during the Hollywood Lights show at the Starbright Theatre at the Sun City Summerlin Pinnacle Community Center in Las Vegas on Sunday.