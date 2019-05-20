Martin Luther King, Carey closed after critical-injury crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a critical-injury crash in the northeast valley early Monday.

A vehicle lost control and stuck a light pole shortly before 3 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, said Metro Lt. William Matchko.

The driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Matchko said.

The intersection is blocked as of 6:20 a.m. and investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.