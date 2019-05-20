Martin Luther King, Carey reopens after critical injury crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash in the northeast valley early Monday.

A vehicle lost control and stuck a light pole shortly before 3 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, said Metro Lt. William Matchko.

The driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Traffic cameras show the intersection has reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

