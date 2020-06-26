Mask edict covers airport passengers, other Las Vegas transportation modes

The statewide mandate requiring people to wear a mask in public settings includes all public transportation services in Southern Nevada.

Arriving passengers walk past McCarran International Airport sign on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Taxi driver Nicolae Hent, wearing a protective mask, poses for a photograph before before starting work in New York, Monday, April 6, 2020. A taxi driver's job was already tougher in recent years with the arrival of ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic have made things more difficult. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ms. Opaneye talks about her experiences riding on a Regional Transportation Commission bus after arriving at the RTC's South Strip Transfer Terminal in Las Vegas on April 8, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The statewide mandate requiring people to wear a mask includes all public transportation services in Southern Nevada.

If you’re flying in or out of Las Vegas, masks now must be worn inside McCarran International Airport, after being strongly encouraged before Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask requirement went into effect Friday.

“For your protection and that of those around you, the governor of Nevada has declared face coverings are mandatory in public spaces,” a tweet posted Thursday afternoon to McCarran’s Twitter account read. “That means you need to #MaskUp when you’re traveling through, visiting or working as LAS (McCarran).”

Masks already were required on flights from the busiest carriers serving McCarran, including Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

People hailing a taxi or private vehicle must also wear a mask.

Ride-hailing services such as Lyft and Uber have been requiring patrons to wear a mask for weeks now, and drivers or passengers who don’t comply can be banned from the services for repeat offenses.

Drivers of taxis, private vehicles, Lyft and Uber must wear a face covering while passengers are present, and it’s strongly recommended that they keep their mask on even with no passengers in the vehicle, per Sisolak’s directive.

Those traveling between casino properties via trams, such as the one linking Treasure Island and The Mirage, must wear masks, too.

The Las Vegas Monorail hasn’t reopened following its closure March 18. There still is no advertised date for the service to restart.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada buses and paratransit system require masks.

“Per the governor’s directive, effective today, face coverings are required to use RTC transit and paratransit services,” a tweet published Friday on the transit agency’s Twitter account read.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.